Millionaire Found Himself Spending Weeks In Venezuelan Jail After Failing Asleep At Helm Of Yacht

Millionaire Eric Arthur found himself in a bad way after falling asleep at the helm of his yacht. The retiree went from living the life of luxury to spending weeks in a Venezuelan jail.

Arthur, a successful businessman who ran a condom empire, sold his company to set sail on the high seas. However, after four years of sailing around the Mediterranean, the millionaire decided to head to the Caribbean. From there, he headed to Venezuela. Unfortunately, he was stopped by Venezuelan Coast Guard. They searched his yacht and told him to leave the country's waters.

Arthur tried to comply. But he ended up falling asleep at the wheel. His yacht then ran aground on January 6. Abandoning the vessel, he boarded a life raft and drifted for three days at sea. Eventually, some fishermen found and saved him. But from there, he ended up at a military base in Venezuela and was only allowed a meager breakfast.

Venezuelan Jail For Months

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro wanted Arthur to record some propaganda thanking him for the rescue. But refused.

"They wanted to do propaganda. They wanted me to say how great the president was," he told the Wall Street Journal. From there, he was placed on house arrest at one of the military commander's houses.

"I have been under Coast Guard watch, house arrest. Want to make sure I can leave of my own free will," he wrote via WhatsApp. But from there, he was thrown in prison in Venezuela and forced to sit in a chair for 14 hours a day. They fed him through an IV and blasted loud music and displayed bright lights for 24 hours a day.

Authorities accused him of being a spy.

"They were just trying to wear you down so that when they interviewed you, you'd agree to whatever they're saying," he said. Eventually, Arthur was freed from Venezuela prison after weeks. It was all a part of talks between the US and Venezuela to free American prisoners.

"I'm broke now. Got to start all over. It was a horrible experience, but I have to say I feel blessed. I can't believe it. I could still be there," Arthur said.