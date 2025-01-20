Massive Yacht Rented By Hip Hip Icon Goes Up In Flames

This feels like a sequel to Step Brothers. Anyone who has seen that comedy and its boat-destroying music video scene knows what I mean. A massive yacht rented by hip-hop icon and legendary producer Metro Boomin went up in flames. The large-scale boat was docked outside a strip club of all places in Miami when it went to ashes.

According to Local10, the fire happened around 3 a.m. The massive yacht had been docked at Booby Trap on the River. Fortunately, workers at the strip club immediately helped evacuate all the people on board the yacht. That included five crew members as well as the hip hop icon himself.

Head of security Michael Marhefka reflected on the fire in an interview with the outlet.

"The boat pulled up and they were on the boat maybe 30 minutes at the dock and we noticed what sounded like fire alarms going off," Marhefka told the local outlet. "When we looked at the boat, we did see some smoke inside the boat. We made the determination to evacuate the boat immediately."

Massive Yacht On Fire

Unfortunately, the strip club crew couldn't put out the fires after they evacuated the boat. They ended up calling Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, which showed up around 4 in the morning. It took 30 firefighting units to help put out the blaze. It was challenging due to the size of the yacht. The blaze ended up attracting a crowd of onlookers who watched the officials battle the inferno.

Sadly, the boat ultimately sank under the ocean. Firefighters tried to limit fuel runoff from the vessel. They want to avoid turning this into an environmental disaster as well as a fire.

"This strong mesh-like sleeve encases a highly absorbent material that soaks up oil and surface sheen," MDFR spokesperson Nicholas DiGiacomo told the outlet.

At this time, no one is quite sure what caused the fire on the yacht. However, authorities have launched an investigation into what caused the inferno. At this time, Metro Boomin hasn't released a statement about the fire. It's unknown exactly how much he'll be on the hook for the price of the vessel that sank.