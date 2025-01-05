A Couple Spent Their Life Savings To Renovate Rotting Yacht Into Their Mobile Dream Home

One couple is following their dreams by renovating a rotting abandoned yacht into their mobile dream home. They risked it all, spending their life savings on the 78-foot boat.

It cost Blaine and Janis Carmena more than $500,000 in repairs. But it has been worth it all to be able to sail the high seas with their daughter and dog. It's quite literally their mobile home. Now, they're gone on a 10-year adventure planning to sail to Siberia, Australia, Japan, and even the Arctic. They've inspired their fans to pursue their dreams.

"Life's too short. You can't just sit on the couch and watch TV," Janis told Daily Mail. "You've got to head out there, see the world and meet people. You'd be surprised by actually how much kindness there is in the world."

The couple thought they found a steal when they located a 78-foot yacht for $350,000. But when they found it, the boat was rotting and in bad shape. They convinced the owner to knock the price down to $140,000 and went about restoring the vessel, working on it since 2019.

Couple Renovates Yacht

"In terms of sheer labor, removing the paint was pretty brutal," said Blaine. They spent more than $200,000 on repairs. But it's still less than dropping a couple million a brand new yacht. The couple managed to cut down the price by doing most of the work themselves. Ultimately, it's a way for the couple to follow their dreams of traveling.