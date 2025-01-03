Bargain Hunter Finds Free Yacht On Facebook Marketplace In Deal Of A Lifetime

A bargain hunter found the deal of a lifetime — a free yacht on Facebook. I have to admit that this sounds like a deal, but there has to be some catch, right?

The bargain hunter, who runs the YouTube channel Rebuild Rescue, could barely believe it either. Someone was offering a free boat because they were tired of looking at it, and it turned out to be a yacht. The YouTuber explained, "We're going to go check out a free abandoned boat."

"This morning I'm drinking my cup of coffee flipping through Facebook Marketplace and I see an ad for a free boat," he explained. The poster explained that the boat had been abandoned for 15 years.

"I call the guy up and I'm like 'hey you know I see you have this free boat, tell me the story' and he's like 'It's been sitting here for 15 years ... and I'm tired of looking at it - it's been abandoned,'" the bargain hunter said. "The first person here gets it - so I'm kind of looking at the picture ... it looks like a pretty big boat so we're rushing over to my shop I'm going to go."

Bargain Hunter Get Free Yacht

The bargain hunter was shocked to learn that the boat was actually a Cruisers Yacht. Okay, so it wasn't a perfect condition. The interior could use a good bit of updating. There was also signs of mold, and the engine needed a lot of work as well. These turned the heads of some viewers.