Air Force Jet Almost Smashes Into Delta Flight Carrying 136 Months After Deadly DC Crash At Same Airport
Image via Shutterstock
Travel

Military Jet Almost Smashes Into Delta Flight Carrying 136, Months After Deadly DC Crash At Same Airport

By |

A military jet was a hair away from smashing into a Delta flight carrying 136 people, just months after a deadly DC crash at the same airport. Back in January, 67 people died after a military helicopter collided with a flight landing.

Both incidents happened near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The flight was taking off from the airport, flying over the Potomac River. That's when four Northrop T38 Talon jets did a flyover in the area. The Delta flight and military jet crossed paths just seconds apart. They were close enough to trigger onboard alerts on the Delta flight.

"On that departure ... was there an actual aircraft about 500 ft below us as we came off of DCA," the commercial pilots asked air traffic controllers, CNN reported.

"Affirmative," a controller responded. Following the near miss with the military jet, a spokesperson spoke out.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people," a Delta spokesperson said. "That's why the flight crew followed procedures to maneuver the aircraft as instructed."

Delta Flight Nearly Crashes

There were 131 passengers and several crew members on board. US Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) plans to question and investigate the matter, highlighting the congestion of the space. "Unbelievably dangerous and thank God people are safe," Klobuchar wrote on X. Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what happened with the Delta flight.

This comes after a crash at the airport killed 67 people. A report surfaced following that crashing, revealing thousand of near flight crashes.

"Between October 2021 and December 2024 there were over 15,000 close proximity events between commercial aircraft and helicopters at DCA," NTSB Chairman Jennifer Homendy said as she and Acting Federal Aviation Administrator Chris Rocheleau testified before the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation, Space and Innovation.

Acting Federal Aviation Administrator Chris Rocheleau commented on this matter.

"Something was missed at the DCA crash. I take that seriously — I take that on myself," Rocheleau said at the hearing. "I returned to the FAA just two months ago and I care about the National Airspace System for safety and the workforce. I'm dedicated to continuing that work, and I will continue to review what I mentioned before with respect to the hot spots, working closely with NTSB to learn what happened here and to make sure it never happens again."

Survival

Terrifying Moment That An American Airlines Flight Almost Crashed Into A Mountain

News

Lightning Strikes Delta Flight In Terrifying Moment

Travel

Delta Flight Diverted After A Strong Odor Was Noticed In The Cabin

Travel

Flight Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Cabin Fills With Smoke Leaving Boston

 