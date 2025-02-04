Middle School Student Removed From School, Five Police Officers Visit House After Posting Hunting Photo With Grandpa

An Ohio middle school student shared a post to his Snapchat, and his mother received a call from the school superintendent days later.

According to local12.com, Dylan Springer is a 14-year-old student at Nagel Middle School in Ohio. On Friday, Springer shared a photo of himself and his grandpa on his Snapchat. Springer's caption on the post read "We're going hunting tomorrow." Such seems fairly straightforward enough, but things certainly got complicated last Monday, when Springer's mother was alerted that her son had been placed on emergency removal from school. The reason for the decision was shocking - Dylan had been categorized as a school shooter threat. That call had been made by the school's superintendent, and not five minutes later Maranda Kellerman - Springer's mom - heard loud banging at her door.

As Kellerman opened the door, she was greeted by several sheriff's deputies. Reportedly, five deputies stood at the door, while others lined the street and driveway. Kellerman herself was quite frustrated by the event. She asked "At what point is it an overreaction," sending so many deputies to her home? Moreover, Kellerman mentioned that the entire student body is now looking at her son as a school shooter.

Kellerman says she wishes the person who provided the tip to the district would have just spoken directly to her or her son, rather than going to the district. Springer himself said he is fairly traumatized by the experience. Furthermore, he mentioned that it is well-known throughout the school that he hunts with his grandpa. He continued to say that he would never make any threats of hurting anybody, especially over social media.

The identity of the tipster will remain anonymous, according to the Forest Hills School District. The district released a statement in which they explained that they will always "err on the side of caution" when handling situations such as Springer's. The district continued on to say that in "today's day and age, we simply cannot take any chances."

Kellerman says she is not looking for an apology from the district.