85-Year-Old Man Fished Out Of Florida Canal After Falling In

An elderly Florida man fell into a canal near his home, and was luckily saved when several Sheriff's deputies entered the water with him.

According to wpbf.com, the man in question was 85 years-old. Moreover, after falling into the canal, he became stuck and halfway submerged in the water. The incident occurred in Florida's St. Lucie County, and officials arrived on scene around 7:25 PM. While it is unclear if any injuries were sustained, the man was rescued, and will reportedly be okay.

Interestingly, the rescue itself is all captured on video. The deputies who made the save were wearing body cameras, and as is such, their actions can be rewatched for years to come.

Admittedly, I am not extremely familiar with industry standards when it comes to rescuing the elderly from canals. With that said, the video, which was shared in parts at wpbf.com, seems to be of the quality of a training video. The deputies remain calm, asking the man how he ended up in the predicament. They then quickly spring into action. One deputy goes in first, but struggles to get the man to dry land. The deputy himself says he too is sinking into the soft bottom, while trying to exert the necessary force to pull the man from the water.

Once the second deputy enters the water, things go quite smooth. The pair of law enforcement officials work in tandem to pull the man from the canal. Sure, they got a little wet themselves, but aside from that, all went well. Moreover, it certainly made for a memorable shift for the deputies, as it is not too often folks fall into canals.

It seems like there is always something interesting happening in Florida. The state itself is highly regarded for its weather and beaches, but makes the news often for rather insane stories. Recently, a social media influencer from the state went mega viral after being bitten by a rattlesnake. Luckily, the influencer was said to be recovering from the incident, although the point still stands - Florida is wild.