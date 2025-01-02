Snake Grabbing Social Media Influencer Bitten By Florida Rattlesnake

A Florida social media influencer was bitten by a venomous snake last month and has been hospitalized for weeks.

According to the Miami Herald, David Orin Humphlett - who is known online as David Orin - has over 4 million social media followers. Orin is well-known online for grabbing snakes. On December 18th, Orin was in the process of pursuing another snake, with intentions to garb it as well. Unfortunately, though, the 4-foot-long rattlesnake in question bit the influencer, and Orin was then rushed to receive medical treatment.

As of December 31st, it was reported that Orin was still recovering at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville. Notably, the influencer had been treated with "50 vials of antivenom, countless fluids, medications, treatments, and procedures," throughout his stay.

Perhaps it was lucky that Orin was with a group at the time of the bite. In a video, which has been shared to Instagram, TikTok, and Youtube, Orin is quick to say that he "is cooked," after the bite. Orin did not see the diamondback rattlesnake, but knew quickly that the venom would cause him serious trouble.

The group was filming on Shired Island in Dixie County when the incident occurred. Orin described the intense pain as feeling "like an alligator" had bitten him. Moreover, Orin mentions that his entire body is becoming numb, "from head to toe."

Eastern diamondback rattlesnakes are native to Florida. The species can grow to upwards of 8 feet in length, making them the largest species of rattlesnake in the United States. Reportedly, the venom from an eastern diamondback is potent enough to cause limb amputation, permanent disability or even death. According to the National Library of Medicine, an untreated eastern diamondback rattlesnake bite will have a fatality of 10 to 20 percent.

Orin himself lives in Alachua, Florida. He is a self-described "husband, herper and adventurer." Orin has grown his social media following by sharing videos where he grabs snakes and lizards to detail the unique characteristics of each critter. Orin's largest following lives on TikTok, where he is followed by 2.3 million different accounts.