Michael Strahan Surprised To Learn His Family Cooked And Ate His Childhood Pet Pig And Never Told Him
Image via Shutterstock
Stories

Michael Strahan Surprised To Learn His Family Cooked And Ate His Childhood Pet Pig And Never Told Him

By |

I can't imagine what must being going on in the mind of Michael Strahan. Talk about a betrayal of the most divine. The former NFL player and talk show host learned a pretty big secret about his family. Namely, they cooked and ate his childhood pet pig. 

All these years later, Strahan had no idea about his family and the dark secret. No one told him that they ate his pet pig. It turns out it was his Good Morning America co-host, Sara Haines, of all people to break the news. She had gone to interview his family and parents for a segment on the show. That's when his parents let slip to her that they ate the pig.

Michael Strahan Had No Idea

It was a shocking story to share with the co-host.

"I went to shoot with his parents before his father died because I wanted ...to give him time with his parents, as one of five children where they just talked about him," Haines said during The Weekend View. She said that the family told her, "They shared with me that they ate the pig."

Entertainment

Priscilla and Poppleton Live the Best Pig Lives Ever

Entertainment

Masons' Cavies Guinea Pig Sanctuary Houses Around 100 Piggies

Entertainment

Why Hank The Mini Pig Is Our New Best Friend

Entertainment

'Babe' Turned 25, And The Final Scene Still Makes Us Cry

 