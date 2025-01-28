Massive Python Makes Itself Right At Home In Family's Barbecue: See Video

A massive python slithered its way into a barbecue at an Australian home, and the owners were plenty surprised when they found it.

According to PEOPLE, Stuart McKenzie was the snake catcher who saved the day in Queensland, Australia last week. McKenzie found the carpet python tangled up inside the family's barbecue, which had been stored with the lid closed.

McKenzie himself works for Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7. The snake removal business shared a video of McKenzie's removing the snake from the barbecue. The caption which accompanied that Facebook post mentioned that the scene was "proof" that even a closed lid will not always deter a snake from getting where it wants to go.

The video itself culminates with McKenzie using a hook to pull the python from the grill. McKenzie then holds the snake up for the camera, and then slips it into a bag.

According to the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers website, the snakes are relocated to less populous areas after they are captured. Notably, this particular python is not really much of an outlier. Recently, a man who lives in Adelaide, Australia had a unique run-in with a snake of his own. The gentleman returned home from a trip to find a venomous eastern brown snake had started living in the home while he was gone. Apparently, the man believes that his cat had even tried to bite the reptile during his absence.

Regardless, both the cat and python were fine. Eventually, the venomous reptile was removed and relocated from the home.

Huge Python Removed From Australian Family's Barbecue

Snakes can often find their way into the news cycle. Recently, a social media influencer was bitten by a venomous snake while creating content in Florida. The influencer, who is named David Humphlett, spent some serious time in the Intensive Care Unit. The content creator said his whole body had gone numb by the time he had made it to the hospital to receive care. Luckily, Humphlett was eventually discharged from the hospital.

Snakes are certainly quite the critter. They tend to freak some folks out, especially when they are hiding in your grill!