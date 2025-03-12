Massive Python Found In A Mechanic Shop With A Surprisingly Big Meal Still In Its Stomach

I swear giant snakes in Australia are as common as rats near the New York subways. It seems like at least once a week headlines are talking about these reptiles making their ways into people's homes. Now a massive python was found inside a mechanic shop, however there was something surprising about this one. It clearly had a very big meal still sitting in its stomach.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers were called in to remove a massive python that made itself at home inside of a mechanic shop. They decided to film their rescue and transport of the animal for the world to see. One surprising thing about this reptile wasn't the size of its body, but of its stomach. That's right, this snake had clearly eaten recently. You could tell by the lower section of its body. It was bulging out from the meal it must have recently eaten.

The snake catchers identified the snake as a Costal Carpet Python. Also they assumed that the large bulge in its stomach was from a possum. After safely handling the snake, the catchers decided to release it "in the middle of the bush." That way it can enjoy some privacy as it continues to digest that big meal still sitting inside of its stomach.

All About Snake Digestion

I don't know about you, but I found this video quite interesting. First and foremost, just seeing the snake's body enlarged like that from its big meal was fascinating. Then it got me thinking, how long will that massive python that was found in the mechanic shop look like that? Snakes swallow their prey whole, they don't chew like you and me. So that must mean that their digestion process takes a longer time.

According to Science ABC "A snake's stomach, like many other stomachs in the animal kingdom, secretes a cocktail of acid (hydrochloric acid) and digestive enzymes to break down the food." Even though they swallow their prey whole, the snake is able to digest the majority of the animal "including the bones." Science ABC continues, "The only parts that remain are hair, which is made of a resistant protein called keratin, as well as calcium from the bone. This the snake excretes in the form of pellets."

For a process this complex, and for a prey as large as the one this python ate digestion can take some time. While you or I can digest something in a matter of hours, "the snake's stomach continues to digest its meal for several days or even weeks, depending on the size of the meal." Thankfully this little (or big?) guy can now digest in peace.