Maru The Cat, Who Was Once The Most Viewed Animal On YouTube, Has Died

It's sad days for YouTube fans. Maru the cat has sadly passed away. The feline once held the Guinness World Record for most views for an animal once upon a time ago.

Sadly, the cat has passed away at the age of 18. On his official YouTube channel, Maru's owner confirmed the cat "went to heaven." The feline passed away after developing lung cancer and experiencing a decline. His owner mourned the loss of the pet, saying, "I'm lonely, so be sure to be born again soon!" They described the cat, "He is by nature a laid-back cat, and I wonder if he is relaxing in the sky now. But he loves to surprise us, so I'll wait patiently, hoping for a surprise from him."

In the early 2010s, Maru became a YouTube sensation. In 2016, he became the most viewed animal on YouTube. However, two years later, Maymo the Lemon Beagle took over that record. However, that didn't dampen the public's love for the cat. On his YouTube channel, he developed more than 900,000 subscribers with hundreds of millions of views.

Maru Has Died

Viewers got to see the cat wear a variety of costumes and enjoy playtime in cardboard boxes.

"Maru's owner attributes this success to Maru's ability to fit into small cardboard boxes and his love for his living room swing," they added. "Plus, he's very cute."

Following the death of the cat, viewers took to social media to mourn him. One wrote, "I had assumed that Maru-san would live forever. His passing was so sudden that I couldn't stop crying when I read the news of his passing yesterday. I always looked forward to watching Maru-san's cleverness and challenging spirit, and his owner's witty videos. Above all, the grief of his family is immeasurable. When I imagine Hana-chan crying and searching for Maru-san, tears flow again. Thank you for all your years, Maru-san, and I hope you will be reborn as Maru-san again."

Another wrote, "You are without a doubt the pioneer of cat YouTubers and the one and only Maru-san. You are curious and love boxes. Thank you for all the love and healing you have given us. I've always loved you, and I will continue to love you so much."