Man Who Visited Every Country In The World Reveals The Worst Country In Europe

Drew Binksy has been living the dream. For the last decade, he has been traveling the world and experiencing all that it has to offer. He is known for his YouTube videos that share the behind-the-scenes moments of his travels. Binksy admits that he has traveled to every country in the world, and now he wants to share some of the best and the worst of his experiences. Here is the worst country in Europe, according to the avid traveler.

What Is The Worst Country In Europe?

I don't know what I was expecting when thinking of the worst country in Europe, but this definitely wasn't it. I think I assumed it would be a large city. Something like Paris, where things like massive crowds and pick-pocketing are more common. However, this avid traveler has a different opinion. According to Binksy, the worst country in Europe is The Vatican City.

Before diving into why The Vatican City is the worst country in Europe, I feel like we should understand how Binksy ranked these country. His ranking was based on overall friendliness, affordability, cuisine, nightlife, natural beauty, historical wonders, and the ability to have an authentic cultural experience.

Most people forget that The Vatican City a country. Rather, many people assume that it is a part of Italy. However, Binksy sets the record straight. "They have their own passports," he explains. "They have their own flag, they have their own currency." The Vatican City is the smallest country in the world. What could make a country with only about 800 residents so bad?

Well, ironically, the avid traveler says he loves the country. He admits that he adores the monuments there and that "it's one of the most historical places in the world for Catholicism." So, what made it rank so lowly on his list? Well, as it turns out the small size of the country worked against it. Binksy shares that there are no hotels so it is impossible to stay overnight.

Additionally, while it is a small country it is a popular one. He claims "the lines are so brutal" when discussing popular attractions. So, being a place you can only visit for a few hours, being so small, and having long lines placed it at the bottom of his list. His final thoughts on the country were, "I just think that the Vatican is great to visit once and then once you see it - it's like the Grand Canyon, it's amazing to visit once, I love it, but once you go once, you don't really have to go again."

What Is The Best Country In Europe?

You know if we talked about the worst I also had to mention the best. Binksy mentioned that his favorite country in Europe is the Czech Republic. I have to say that this made me really happy. That is because my family is from Prague so I felt some sort of connection and pride over this ranking. However I also felt envy because I have yet to visit. After seeing his video detailing how clean, affordable, and safe it is I am yearning to go even more now.