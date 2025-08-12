Man Talks Ditching His Clothes And Baring All On Cruise, What Surprised Him The Most

Cruises are slowly becoming a new fan-favorite type of travel. With all of the many perks and different travel destinations, it is easy to see why. However, there is one type of cruise that still gets a bit of pushback. That is the type of cruise where you shed more than just your inhibitions; you also shed all of your clothing. Now, one man shares his experience on one such cruise as he talks about ditching his clothes and baring it all. Find out what surprised him the most about the whole ordeal.

Man Talks Ditching His Clothes On A Cruise And What Surprised Him The Most

When thinking of a cruise with no clothes, I can think of several things that could go wrong. However, what surprised this man the most about his clothesless cruise is not what I expected at all. For me, my fear would be one of two things. Either inappropriate behavior, because everyone is letting it all hang out, or intense judgment. After all, if people will judge you for what you wear, I would assume they would judge you just as harshly for your birthday suit.

However, a man who went aboard the UK's only clothing-less cruise shared his experience, and neither of those things happened. The three-hour trip, which celebrates nudism, has been around since 2012, according to the LadBible. Contrary to popular belief, these cruises are actually rather tame. There is no "hotwifiing, swinging, or cuckolding" allowed on the short trip. If you are like me and had to look half of those terms up, just know this cruise is surprisingly PG despite everyone baring it all.

Which leads me to what this man found most surprising about dithcing his clothes. When speaking with The Sun, the man admitted that the entire experience was "remarkably normal." Besides the fact that you could see nooks and crannies you wouldn't usually see, everyone just went about their days. The man even admitted it felt no different from any other cruise, naturally, apart from the lack of clothes.

He shared, "Downstairs, the naked disco was in full swing with some patrons shimmying to 'Dancing in the Dark' by Bruce Springsteen while others lined up for the cash-only bar - with some sporting special pouches to carry their bank notes and phones." Ironically, the judgment also seemed to be happening less. The man argued that the reason behind that is that clothes bring a certain type of status with them.

By ditching his clothes, along with everyone else on board, it put everyone on an even playing field. He stated, "One of the things I love about it is you can't tell from looking at all of us whether we are rich or poor, working or retired. When you can't judge people's status, we're all on a level." So there you have it, the best thing about going on a clothes-less cruise is the lack of judgement. So next time you shed your inhibitions, perhaps you will consider shedding your clothing as well.