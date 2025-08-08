Royal Caribbean Cruise Passenger Is 'Sliced Open' After Suffering An Injury From A Popular Waterslide

No one ever plans to get hurt while on vacation. After all, vacation is supposed to be a time for relaxation. A chance to recover from the stresses of life, not make an ER trip. However, accidents happen and mistakes are made, unfortunatley more often than you may think. Recently, a terrifying accident occurred aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise when a passenger was "sliced open" after suffering an injury from a popular waterslide.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Passenger Is 'Sliced Open' After Injury From A Waterslide

This Royal Caribbean cruise ship passenger set sail from Miami on August 2, expecting the time of their life. However, it turns out that the guest was in store for an injury instead. Ladbible shared the gruesome details from the moment that the cruise passenger was sliced open after receiving an injury from a broken waterslide onboard.

The Icon of the Seas is the biggest cruise ship in the world. Naturally, it draws many visitors each year. Something else that draws in visitors is the many fun attractions, such as its water slides. However, chilling footage shows how quickly that fun turned dangerous. The footage shows a massive hole amid the water slide. You can hear someone asking, "Did a person fall out?" It is understandable why a person would ask this question, given that the hole was massive enough to allow tons of water to come gushing through and out of the slide.

Luckily for the passenger and the cruise line, no one fell through the hole in the waterslide. However, at least one passenger was injured by it. While WPLG Local 10 stated the extent of the passenger's injuries was not known, Ladbible shares other details. According to the outlet, passengers told Cruise Hive that "a male rider suffered skin laceration injuries from his legs to his hands" from the opening in the slide. Fortunately, the injured passenger is in stable condition.

Things Could Have Been Worse

While it is absolutely terrifying that this happened and that a cruise passenger was "sliced open" after suffering an injury from the waterslide, things could have been much worse. Incredibly, no one fell through the hole in the slide. Additionally, passengers shared that when the slide shattered, no one was underneath it. That miracle alone saved countless lives and injuries. Imagine being under the slide the moment it burst open and all that water came gushing out.

The slide and surrounding area are currently closed, pending an investigation into what occurred. However, a spokesperson from Royal Caribbean spoke out about the incident. They argued that their team "provided medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide." They confirmed that the guest was being treated for his injuries.