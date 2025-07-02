Man Survives Getting Stranded In The Massachusetts Swamp With His Cats

A man has survived getting stranded in a Massachusetts swamp with his pet cats. Somehow, none of them were worse for wear despite swamps typically being not great places to get stranded.

The man and his pets went missing hours earlier. Fortunately, the Somerset, Mass. Police Department found him safe and sound. The man had gone for a walk with his cats and never returned home. His worried family reported him missing after he was a no show.

"They were concerned because he did not normally go out for such a long period of time, and he had left his cell phone behind," a representative for the police department wrote in a statement. From there, authorities launched a search and rescue effort into the swamp, searching on foot and via drone.

Fortunately, it didn't take long for officers to find the man in the swamp. Locals contacted authorities about a man yelling out in the swamp. Authorities also used the drone to quickly find the area.

Stranded In The Swamp

"The drone was moved to the area and broadcast instructions to the missing person via a speaker module telling him to continue yelling out so officers could locate him," police said in the statement.

Eventually, they managed to find the missing 19-year-old in the swamp. He was shirtless and stuck up to his waist in the swamp. He wouldn't have been able to make it out.