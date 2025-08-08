Man Missing For Week In Australian Outback Survived By Drinking Water From Discarded Bottles

A man spent a week missing in the Australian Outback. Luckily, he is alive thanks to some ingenious survival methods on his part such as drinking water from discarded bottles.

In a news release, Northern Territory Police Force confirmed that 26-year-old Gach Top is alive after he disappeared from his home in Alice Springs on July 28. He never showed up for work that evening. Authorities later found his car near John Flynn's Grave Historical Reserve. This kick-started a large search and rescue operation for the missing man.

At the time, Search Coordinator Acting Sgt. Chris Grotherr said that "forecasted sub-zero overnight temperatures over the coming days are increasing our concerns for Gach's welfare."

Fast forward several days, and authorities gave up on finding the missing man alive. They suspended search after five days, turning his case over to the Crime Division. While authorities gave up, his family and community continue to search the Outback for the man. Finally, they discovered him alive outside Jay Creek outstation.

Surviving The Outback

"He was wrapped in a blanket and was exhausted," Chuol Yat of the African Association of Central Australia told The Age. "The family, including the community, are overjoyed because many of us felt that this young man was not dead. He was found alive, and everybody was so happy."

First responders treated Top for dehydration at a local hospital. The missing man was confused after his time in the Outback.

"He told responders he had survived by drinking water from discarded bottles found along the roadside," Thomas said.

Nyawuor Kong, Top's stepmother, is very happy that he is alive and okay.

"My eldest son was devastated, because he is close to his elder brother Gach, but when he heard the news that Gach is fine, he is smiling again.," Kong said. "Our family are happy again."

Meanwhile, Northern Territory Police Force confirmed that the man was alive and okay.

"He was located safe in the vicinity of Jay Creek earlier this evening and has been conveyed to hospital for assessment," they wrote. "Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance."