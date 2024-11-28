Man Bleeds To Death After His Pet Cat Scratches Him

It turns out that dogs aren't the only ones that you have to watch out for. For one cat owner, death came from the last place that he expected — his beloved cat. It's a story that sounds a bit too strange to be true, but tragically a man died after his pet scratched him, causing him to bleed out.

Now, there is some background information that's important to know. The pet owner had diabetes and had poor blood clotting. That basically means that his blood didn't clot like a normal person's. Therefore, when his cat scratched him, it turned a minor wound into a deadly wound. The man sadly ended up bleeding out from the wound.

55-year-old Dmitry Ukhin died after he experienced severe blood loss from the scratches on his leg. I have to wonder if a scratching post or a nail file might have made things different. The terrible incident happened in the Kirishi district of the Leningrad region, in Russia.

Cat Kills Man

The feline had reportedly escaped from home on November 20th. Dmitry went to look for the cat on Friday November 22 and found it. He ended up bringing the pet home after locating it in the street. What did he get for his trouble? Just death. That evening, the cat badly scratched Dmitry on the leg. Combine that with his diabetes and poor blood clotting, and the pet owner died before help could come.

At the time, his wife was away from home. The pet owner called his neighbor and asked for help. He told the neighbor that he was dying and could not stop the bleeding. The neighbor then reported the medical emergency to authorities.

A police source said, "Around 11 pm, a man called 112 to report that his friend was bleeding from his leg due to a torn vein. The doctors who arrived only confirmed the man's death, which the police received a telephone message about."

The neighbor had provided first aid while they waited for first responders to come. She said that the medics took a long time to make it to the scene. That likely played a factor in his death. Right now, the fate of the cat remains unknown. However, the neighbor called the animal harmless.