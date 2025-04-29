Man Attacked By Crocodile At The Zoo After Mistaking It For 15 Foot Statue

Let's just say that mistakes were definitely made. A foolish tourist bit off more than he could chew (but the crocodile didn't bite off more than it could chew). The man climbed into a crocodile enclosure for photos after mistaking the animal for a statue.

The tourist thought he would get a cool selfie. Instead, he ended up being attacked by a crocodile. According to the Daily Mail, the 29-year-old mistook a 15 foot alligator for a statue. But that doesn't explain why he climbed a chain-link fence and also went into the water. At no point did his danger signs go off in his head? I truly wonder about some people. I guess that's why there are the Darwin Awards.

A crocodile named Lalay approached the man as horrified onlookers tried to get him to flee. The reptile ripped into his arm and refused to let him go. It then sanked its teeth into his thigh and flipped him over and over in a terrifying death roll. It took half an hour to free the man from the enclosure. Eventually, a reptile handler approached the crocodile.

Crocodile Bites Man

He freed the tourist by slamming a piece of cement on Lalay's head. First responders managed to slow the bleeding and took the foolhardy tourist to the hospital.

Police Staff Sergeant Joel Sajolga of the Siay Municipal Police said: "The tourist was walking around the area, then he saw the crocodile, which he thought was just a plastic fixture. He climbed the fence and entered the enclosure, and the crocodile attacked him."

The police officer bashed the tourist for putting himself in harm's way.

He said, "This kind of behaviour is very dangerous. Nobody should ever enter an animal's enclosure at the zoo. He put other people's lives at risk and he is very lucky to have survived."

Onlookers believe he mistook the crocodile for a statue. Again, not sure how he did that.

Onlooker Canete Jie said: "I don't know why he would do such a stupid thing, but I'm glad the man is alive and the crocodile just let him go. His leg wasn't broken, but he suffered arm and thigh wounds."