Man Arrested On A Bus In Brazil After Authorities Made A Shocking Discovery In His Bags

People try to smuggle the darndest things in their bags. I have written numerous articles about people attempting to smuggle various items across borders or in luggage, including live animals. As it turns out, those were not isolated incidents. Recently, a man was arrested on a bus in Brazil after authorities made a shocking discovery in his bags. You'll never guess what he had in there.

Man Arrested In Brazil After Authorities Made A Shocking Discovery

Okay, given my introduction, perhaps you were able to guess what sort of object this man was hiding in his bag. Or should I say objects. If you guessed a living animal, you would be correct. But were you able to guess the type of animal? I will give you a hint: they make beloved pets. If you guessed turtles, you would be correct. However, this man didn't have just any turtles in his car; he had baby tortoises.

Not only that, but he had far more than you may have imagined. He wasn't carrying just one or two of these tortoises. Instead, People Magazine shares that this man was "arrested after approximately 600 baby tortoises were found stuffed inside suitcases in a luggage compartment on a bus." What started off as a routine vehicle inspection quickly turned into so much more.

The outlet shares that the bus was stopped "at around 2:30 p.m. local time for a routine inspection." However, upon inspecting the luggage compartment of the vehicle, police found "hundreds of red-footed baby tortoises inside the suitcases." After making this shocking discovery, the police learned that all of these turtles belong to just one man.

Allegedly, he was planning on taking the animals to Duque de Caxias, in Rio de Janeiro. There, he planned to sell them at an open-air market. With each turtle selling for around $125, the man would have made a sizeable profit. Luckily, authorities intercepted him, and the man was arrested on the bus. Unfortunatley, some of the turtles had already died en route to the location, but his arrest should ensure the remaining turtles live on.

Additionally, this was not this man's first run-in with the law. People Magazine shared that he was arrested for the same crime back in 2015.