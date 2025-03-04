Major Airport Issues Travel Warning After Passenger Found With Infectious Disease

A major airport is issuing a travel warning after a passenger with an infectious disease, the measles, recently was at the airport. The JFK Airport in New York says that a child from China with the measles went through the airport last week.

According to Montgomery County officials, the unvaccinated child arrived at JFK on a China Airlines flight on February 25. From there, the child then got on a shuttle bus to Philadelphia. They may have spread the infectious disease to others. Officials warned that the bus left the airport and arrived at the Pho Ha Saigon restaurant. So anyone in the proximity could be infected with the disease.

Officials wrote, "The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Public Health (OPH) is currently investigating a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated Montgomery County child. OPH disease investigators are completing contact tracing in coordination with the healthcare systems listed below and the child's guardians. Identified individuals are in the process of being contacted. And notified of potential exposure to measles and assessed for vaccination status and risk for infection."

Infectious Disease Concerns Officials After Exposure

Measles cases seem to be on the rise in America this year with concerns over an outbreak. Officials shared what you should do if you had exposure to the infectious disease.

It said, "Review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles. Consult with their health care provider about receiving measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) immunization if they have not had measles infection. Or received the measles immunization previously. Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant. Have an infant (child under the age of 1 year old). Have a weakened immune system. And/or are not vaccinated."

It continued, "Monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash, cough, congestion or runny nose, or red watery eyes (conjunctivitis) from 7 days to 21 days after their exposure (the time period when symptoms may develop). If symptoms develop, stay at home and call a health care provider immediately."