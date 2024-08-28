Ludacris Has Fans Concerned After Drinking From Glacier

Ludacris is making headlines again, although not in the way you would expect. The American rapper and actor recently traveled to Alaska and posted a video of himself drinking from a glacier on his TikTok, and fans are anything but impressed. As this video gets more views, the concerned comments for him continue to roll in.

Ludacris Is Drinking From A Glacier

@ludacrisdtp Water ? So Good It Tastes Like GOD Made It. Well, Because He Did ?? ?? Please enable Javascript to view this content ? original sound - Ludacris

Ludacris took to TikTok to share one of the beautiful glaciers that he visited. The video begins with a sort of optical illusion, making it appear as if the star is standing on the edge of a very steep cliff. He points out that half of the world's glaciers are in Alaska.

He then proceeds to announce that drinking water straight from a glacier is on his bucket list, or as he called it, "f*ck it list." The rapper is determined to show himself drinking from a glacier today. He bends down and places his thermus into the clear blue water. Next, he tips it back and drinks heavily. "Here we go," he claims.

After the water touches his lips, you can see his expression change. His eyes widen as he swirls it around in his mouth. He exclaims, "Oh my God! OH!" and runs off camera. While some may be concerned that it was a poor reaction rather than a good one, Ludacris's caption clears up any confusion.

He captioned the video, "Water So Good It Tastes Like GOD Made It. Well, Because He Did."

Fans Are Concerned

While you may assume fans were concerned that the rapper wouldn't like the taste of drinking from a glacier or that he could be in danger of falling into the freezing water, that was not the case. Fans of Ludacris are concerned for his health. While the water looks clean and clear, it is anything but. Some fans tried to warn him in the comments.

@7777777 commented: "Glacier water...has over a million bacteria that hasn't all been identified."

@justagirlswater commented: "Hey, glacier water isn't fresh! It still needs to be filtered and cleaned."

@alexkovacevic11 commented: "Glacier water is super dangerous."

How accurate are these comments? Green Matters shares some facts about glacier water that might make Ludacris's stomach churn. The Glacial Transport of Human Waste and Survival of Fecal Bacteria told the source, "Everything we've got points toward the poop and bacteria lasting indefinitely when it's buried in the ice."

Furthermore, the source shares that while the water may look clean, it can "be filled with bacteria, viruses, and parasites." These things " can result in waterborne diseases, such as cryptosporidiosis or giardiasis." To avoid these diseases, "it is essential that you purify natural water."

It appears that Ludacris fans are right to fear for his safety. So far, no update on the star has been given, but his video should be a lesson for us all: Do not drink water unless it has been purified.