Leave No Trace: Eco-Friendly Camping Best Practices

Camping is one of the best ways to enjoy nature's beauty. Who doesn't love the great outdoors, am I right? While it can be incredible to rough it up in the wilderness and fully take in the scenic views, there is one problem. Sometimes, campers leave nature a little less beautiful than when they found it. If you want to enjoy camping, but want to keep the planet clean while you do it you should try to leave no trace behind. Eco-friendly camping can help you do just that. Simply put, that means you adopt a camping style that minimizes environmental impact and preservers natural habitats. If that sounds like your cup of tea, here are some tips on how to do eco-friendly camping.

Eco-Friendly Camping Best Practices

Being kind to Mother Nature is actually a lot easier than you think. Leaving no trace behind requires minimal effort but it has some major positive impacts. If you want to continue to enjoy nature's beauty I suggest you follow these tips to make your camping trip as eco-friendly as possible.

1. Avoid Plastic Water Bottles

While they are convenient, they are disastrous for the environment. This has negative impacts on the environment even before you set foot on the campground. Tons of harsh chemicals are used in the production of plastic water bottles. Chemicals that you ingest when drinking and then get left behind in the environment when trash is deposited in the campsite. Instead, opt for a reusable bottle and refill water whenever you need to.

2. DIY Camping Snacks

Similar to the water bottles, this eco-friendly camping tip starts before you leave for your trip. Making your own camping snacks and meals allows you to be more mindful of waste. Rather than buying snacks that are packaged in plastic, you can create your own and store them in reusable containers.

3. Use Reusable Dishes

Speaking of things that are reusable, opt for reusable dishes. Yes I know, throwing out paper plates is so much easier than washing dishes. However, washing the dishes and reusing them again is so much better for the environment. Not only will you be minimizing waste but you will be minimizing your spending as well because you won't need to continuously restock on your products.

4. Bring Everything Back With You

Finally, the last tip for eco-friendly camping is to bring everything back out with you. The goal is to leave the camping area in the same, or better, condition than you found it in. This extends beyond packing up your tent and your gear. You also need to be mindful of picking up any and all trash that you created during your trip. Take it a step further and sort your trash from your recycling. No matter what, do not leave anything on your campsite that wasn't there when you arrived.