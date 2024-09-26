Large Bird Crashes Into Car Causing South Carolina Teen Mom To Die On Way To Pick Up 4-Month-Old

In a tragic turn of events, a large bird caused a car crash that resulted in the death of a South Carolina teen mother. The bird flew out of the forest and crashed into the vehicle's windshield.

According to authorities, the crash happened on Tuesday, Sept. 24, around 11 a.m. local time. The vehicle had been traveling on Clamp Drive at Ernest Lane in Belton, S.C. when the accident occurred. There were two teens in the car. Sadly, 17-year-old Abbigail Callaham passed away from her injuries. She was the mother of a 4-month-old daughter.

She had been on her way to pick up her daughter. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore confirmed that the two teens had left Belton-Honea Path High School. Tragically, they got out for early dismissal. "A bird flew out of a tree" and "hit the car on the windshield." This caused the vehicle to spiral out of control.

Bird Causes Teen Mom's Death

The exact kind of bird is unknown. However, the coroner said it was a "large bird, possibly a turkey." The driver "lost control of the vehicle, ran off the right side of the roadway where he overcorrected, crossed the center line and hit a tree on the left side of the roadway."

At the time, Callaham wasn't wearing a seatbelt and ended up suffering multiple traumatic injuries. Authorities have ruled her death accidental. According to Callaham's father, the two were heading to daycare to pick up her daughter. Anderson School District Two identified high school senior Thomas Kennedy as the other teen. Kennedy was driving the car when the accident took place.

Callaham was a junior in high school. Her death comes as a shock to her family, friends, and the larger school community. The school is planning support for its student body.

"We will have extra counselors at BHP to provide grief support to students and staff. Please keep Grace's family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this difficult time," the district wrote. They're also going to hold an event to "lift up prayers for both of these students and their families."