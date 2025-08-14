Landlord Faces Worst Nightmare After Tenant Left 22 Tarantulas Behind

While being a landlord was never high on my list of dream jobs, it has been completely removed after this experience. While I am sure many people have left their homes a mess for the landlord to deal with, I doubt many have dealt with situations like this. One landlord faces my worst nightmare after a tenant left 22 tarantulas behind.

Tenant Left Tarantulas Behind

It is one thing if you leave some mustard in your fridge; it is an entirely different scenario if you leave a pet behind. Particularly if that pet is terrifying. One tenant seemed to have no such qualms with the matter, as they left behind 22 pet tarantulas. The creatures were found abandoned in an apartment in Greater Manchester, U.K., on June 23, according to People Magazine.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) was called in. After searching, they were able to rescue four of the large spiders. The creatures were found in upside-down plastic tubs. Unfortunately, most of the trantulas had died by the time rescuers got there. However, the four that were still living were rescued. While the RSPCA was very upset at the treatment of the spiders and the many lost lives, they focused their efforts on rehabilitating the four survivors.

Better Days Ahead For The Spiders

The organization was able to rehabilitate and re-home all four tarantulas. All of them now reside with a reptile specialist. Animal Rescue Officer David Cottingham from the RSPCA spoke with BBC News about the matter, claiming that this scenario shines a light on the importance of owning exotic pets. Unfortunately, many people who purchase exotic animals do not fully understand the level of care that they require.

Therefore, Cottingham argues that "exotic pets, including invertebrates like tarantulas, should only ever be kept by individuals who fully understand and are prepared for the commitment and responsibility involved." Additionally, Cottingham shared some of the specifics regarding tarantual care. He stated, "Tarantulas require specific housing, temperature, and humidity levels to survive - conditions that had clearly not been met." Then, he added, "These spiders suffered needlessly due to abandonment and neglect."

The tenant who left the trantuals behind did confess and signed ownership over to the RSPCA.