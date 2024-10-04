Kix Brooks Has Flabbergasted Reaction To Podcaster's Claim He Ate An Owl

If you're going on Theo Von's podcast then you are probably prepared for a certain amount of weirdness. But Von took Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn by surprise by claiming he ate an owl.

It's pretty on-brand if I'm being honest. The podcast host slings a bunch of things at the wall, and his commentary is internet gold. But even if you're aware of Von, it's hard to prepare for anything that he has to say. If you look up random in the dictionary, you might see a picture of Von, and we all love the podcaster for it.

However, Brooks & Dunn may have bit off more than they could chew when they appeared on This Past Weekend podcast. Von revealed to an absolutely flabbergasted Brooks that he once ate an owl. Talk about something to lay on someone during a conversation. Brooks and Ronnie Dunn talked with Theo about duck hunting.

The conversation naturally transition to the best way to prepare a duck. The country singers recommend frying up the bird. From there, Von revealed that he once ate an owl. Whooo?

Kix Brooks Loses It Over An Owl

Von said, "I've had owl. I don't know if we can see it or not." Brooks was obviously taken back by it all. Theo tried to steer the conversation. Dunn thought that the podcast host had misspoke. Dunn said, "I think he said eagle."

However, Von stood by his original claim. He said that it was an owl. He also said that he would never eat a bald eagle. He said, "No I didn't say eagle, dude. And if I did it was a wigged eagle. I don't eat bald eagle."

Brooks did his best not to break out into laught. That's when Von further pushed the topic. Von ended up having a photo because of course he had a photo! The podcaster showed the singers a picture of a featherless bird. he explained that the owl has very little meat compared to other types of birds. It's definitely one of the strangest things you'll probably hear. But it's very on-brand for the podcaster.