Experts Thought Bald Eagle Was Injured, Turns Out It Was Too Fat To Fly

I'm sure there's a joke about America in here somewhere. Experts believed that a bald eagle was too injured to fly. However, upon further examination, they determined that the bird was actually completely healthy. It had just gotten too fat from dining on roadkill and vermin to spread its wings and take flight.
According to officials, they found the bald eagle near the boundary of Wilson's Creek National Battlefield. The Missouri Department of Conservation captured the bird believing that it needed help in its rehabilitation. They assumed that it was too injured to fly. However, X-rays actually came back showing the bird had no broken bones. Instead, the bald eagle was massively overweight.
Bald Eagle Too Fat To Fly
As you can imagine, the post drew plenty of responses online. One wrote, "I love the description 'in other words, too fat to fly.'" Another wrote, "So glad he is doing well and back in nature! Thx to all of you for your care and expertise!" Still, another wrote, "So American I love it"
Others believed they spotted the bird.
One wrote, "So cool! We drove past while he was on the side of the road. I wondered if we would ever find out what happened! That thing was MASSIVE!" Another wrote, "Too funny! I saw one a few days age on MM HWY near I -44 in someone s front yard. He was also having a hard time getting off the ground. I wonder if it was the same one."