Experts Thought Bald Eagle Was Injured, Turns Out It Was Too Fat To Fly

I'm sure there's a joke about America in here somewhere. Experts believed that a bald eagle was too injured to fly. However, upon further examination, they determined that the bird was actually completely healthy. It had just gotten too fat from dining on roadkill and vermin to spread its wings and take flight.

According to officials, they found the bald eagle near the boundary of Wilson's Creek National Battlefield. The Missouri Department of Conservation captured the bird believing that it needed help in its rehabilitation. They assumed that it was too injured to fly. However, X-rays actually came back showing the bird had no broken bones. Instead, the bald eagle was massively overweight.

"The bird, originally reported to be injured, was found to be healthy but engorged with raccoon - in other words, too fat to fly," officials said in a post on social media.

So what did the bird do? Raid a taco shack? Not exactly. Officials actually theorize that the bald eagle had been dinning on racoon roadkill. They found what appeared to be the paw of the animal inside of the bird's stomach. Apparently, the predator ate a lot of racoon because it had a distended stomach that made it difficult to fly.

Bald eagles mostly eat fish for most of their diets. However, they "will feed on what is most available, and requiring the least amount of energy to acquire it," according to the American Bald Eagle Foundation. Since the bird wasn't injured, they later released it back where they found it.