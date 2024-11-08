Kirk Herbstreit Announces Beloved Golden Retriever Ben Has Died In Emotionally Devastating Tribute

ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit had some sad news for fans. He announced with a heavy heart that his beloved golden retriever Ben has passed away. The animal had been battling cancer for sometime.

In an emotional tribute, Herbstreit reflected on everything that Ben meant to him over the years. He wrote, "This is really hard to write but so many of you have loved and cared about Ben that I wanted to let you know. We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Bens organs and there was nothing left we could do-we had to let him go."

He also added, "I've had dogs my whole life but Ben was 1 on 1. He was smart-loving-gentle-patient-inquisitive-and welcoming to all. Always a big smile and a soft tail wag. He and I could communicate..he and I understood each other and had each others backs. He was with me more than anyone at home and traveling with me for work. Such an easy going companion. Hard day-but he will live within all of us forever. God please bless his majestic soul and thank you for putting him in my life for the last 10 years-a true blessing. Love you Ben."

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Kirk Herbstreit Mourns Loss Of Dog

Previously, he had asked fans for prayers. Herbstreit said that doctors had given him chemo and that the next few days were going to be crucial.

He wrote, "I've had so many people asking me about Ben that I wanted to let you know. Ben had a 2nd chemo injection on October 23rd and from that day has been getting worse and worse. He has lost use of his back legs-almost like they're paralyzed - he can barely walk. He hasn't eaten in 3 days."

Herbstreit also wrote, "I'm currently in Pennsylvania with a holistic Dr who is administering a 3 day Vitamin C IV hoping it will flush the toxics from his body and give him a chance. The next 24-48 hours will tell us if he has a chance or not. I'm so thankful for ALL the love so many have shown him over the last couple years. One of the hardest things I've gone through in my life. Ben is my best friend and companion. I love him with all of my heart. If you're a spiritual person I'd love for you to pray for my boy. He's currently in an ER hospital overnight and I'm picking him up tomorrow for another round of Vitamin C. Please pray for Ben and hope he pulls out of it."