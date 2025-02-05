Kevin Costner Opens Up About His Love For Camping And The Great Outdoors: "Don't Know Anybody That Doesn't Go Camping"

Kevin Costner has always loved the outdoors and camping. In fact, the actor says he doesn't know anybody in his personal life who doesn't go camping. Does it have its challenges? Sure. But that's part of the experience.

In honor of his upcoming FOX Nation documentary Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner, the actor is opening up about his own experience with the great outdoors. In a clip shared by FOX, Costner says that connecting with nature is important.

He said, "It's because I believe they speak to us out loud. We don't know why. I don't know anybody that doesn't go camping, and it's kind of hard when you're out there at first, because it's the first time that a watch isn't really important, because when you are camping, what you realize is, when you get up, you're cold."

Kevin Costner Talks Nature

He continued, "And if you want to get warm, you have got to make a fire. And if you want to eat, you have got to cook the food. And if you — and you're not driven by a clock, a watch. When you step out into nature, nature informs you of your movements. You're cold. Make a fire. It's about to get dark. Do you have enough wood to put on your campfire all night?"

Costner says that nature begins to "take over." He explains, "It informs you, decisions that don't factor into the way you live your day. You get up. You're cold. You find your coat, you get a fire going. You get your food — you cook it. You go have fun."

Costner says that the challenges of nature are worth it.

He explained, "But there's something about waking up and going to sleep, waking up and going to sleep. And then, on that drive home, why don't I do this more? I think the national parks feed into that. And when we see it, we simply can't believe it — and when we can't believe, something touches us. The one thing we do as human beings, we wish more than anything that the people that we love who aren't with us could come see the same thing we just saw."

The first episode of Costner's documentary premieres on FOX Nation on February 8.