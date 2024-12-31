Justin Trudeau Has Shocking Encounter With Heckler At Ski Slopes

It's likely that Justin Trudeau was just trying to have a good time at the slopes. But he ended up getting harassed by a heckler at a British Columbia ski resort.

The heckler told him to "get the f—k out." This comes as the Canadian Prime Minister's approval ratings hit an even greater low. He was in the parking lot of Red Mountain Resort when the heckler approached him. The encounter was caught on camera. The heckler feigned niceties at first.

"Mr. Prime Minister," the heckler said with a handshake. "Please get the f**k out of BC."

Trudeau didn't play into the heckler, saying, "Have a beautiful day ma'am." She responded with, "Yeah, you suck."

It's honestly amazing that you can just walk up to a prime minister like that. Imagine doing that to Trump or Biden here in America. It wouldn't be possible. As you can imagine, the incident drew plenty of reactions online.

Justin Trudeau Greets Heckler

One X user wrote, "This woman speaks for all of us...Trudeau is vacationing while the entire country is hurting. We need real leadership. We need an election. Now."

Another wrote, "She's a legend."

Meanwhile, others defended Trudeau.

"I'm no @JustinTrudeau fan but this was uncalled for," one X user commented.

Another wrote, "There is no need of this no matter what you think of the job he's done. You can not like him and not post this. Recording something like this with the clear intent to get attention pulls away from decency. We're better than this."

Another wrote, "I'm no fan of Trudeau, but being rude as hell isn't the answer. He gets it, his time's almost up. Let's show we can disagree without stooping to that level."

The encounter comes as there's increasing pressure for Trudeau to resign. It's not the first time that heckler's have targeted him in public. Another video shows a heckler pulling up a photo fo Trudeau in black face while he sat at an opposite table at a restaurant. Still, it seems like you can't even enjoy a day at the slopes.