Italian Tourist Falls To His Death While Taking A Selfie

An Italian tourist ended up being the latest causality to falling. Mother Nature is beautiful, but man, she can be a cruel temptress. Every year, people die in random accidents in the outdoors. Many of these accidents could have been avoided if proper precautions happened.

In this case, the Italian tourist died from taking a selfie. He ended up plunging more than 80 feet to his doom. The tourist was in Bali with his girlfriend on Sunday. As many like to do, he wanted to take a selfie with his partner to celebrate the occasion. Sadly, he ended up falling from a waterfall instead.

It's not the first time something like this happened, and it probably won't be the last. 49-year-old Giancarlo Zicari hit Bali with his 25-year-old girlfriend Ilaria Biagi. The two were natives of Italy. They decided to visit and venture to the top of the Gajah Mas waterfalls. In this case, we can't even blame the Italian tourist for being distracted. It wasn't his fault in the slightest. He was leaning against some iron railing at the top. Sadly, this iron railing gave way, sending both of them over the edge.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Italian Tourist Falls To Death

Both of them fell more than eight stories and landed at the base of the waterfall. In this case, Giancarlo Zicari died but his girlfriend survived the fall. She suffered both a mild head injury and abrasions. After falling, she managed to stand and actually search for help for her boyfriend. So far, local authorities haven't commented about why the railing gave way and who is at fault for the accident.

The couple ended up falling from a viewing balcony while trying to take a selfie. Following the accident, the Italian tourist's family declined an autopsy. They're having his body shipped back to Italy for a proper funeral. It's not the first time someone's fallen to their death from a waterfall. Travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar died while taking a photo of a waterfall in India.

One of her fans wrote, "I can't believe it. This is deeply saddening and has kept me up all night. She was one of the kindest people I knew.

Please, let's focus on praying for her soul to rest in peace and remember the joy and positivity she brought to our lives. Stop commenting on the 'reel' part, we were not there, don't amplify misinformation. Shame on all the media houses that just take one false article & rewrite it & spread BS. Instead, honor her memory with love and respect. Let's remember her smile and the happiness she spread. Please be empathetic!!!!!"