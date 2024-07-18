Travel Influencer Plunges 350 Feet To Her Death While Filming Waterfall

Travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar has died after falling 350 feet to her demise. She was filming a waterfall in India when the accident occurred. The 27-year-old created a following online thanks to her adventures. She regularly shared photos of her travels to Instagram under the handle @theglocaljournal.

She had been visiting the Kumbhe waterfall in Maharashtra with her friends. Sadly, while filming the waterfall, her foot slipped, and the travel influencer fell more than 350 feet into the gorge. After the accident, her friends alerted local authorities who sent rescue teams into the area. Sadly, weather delayed the timing of the crews in reaching Kamdar, according to the Economic Times Of India.

They finally managed to find Kamdar and lifted her out of the gorge on a stretcher. "Six rescuers climbed down the hill, while another 50 assisted atop the hillock," a rescuer said. Initially, Kamdar was alert even while on the ventilator. However, her condition worsened, and she passed away from the injuries. Fellow travel influencers and fans mourned her passing, taking to social media to say goodbye.

Travel Influencer Dies

"I came here to share my deepest condolences with all of Aanvi's friends and family," wrote another globetrotting influencer, named Tanya Khanijow. "It is really heartbreaking to say the least. Please know that in this tough time, the entire travel community stands by you"

Another person wrote, "I can't believe it. This is deeply saddening and has kept me up all night. She was one of the kindest people I knew.

Please, let's focus on praying for her soul to rest in peace and remember the joy and positivity she brought to our lives. Stop commenting on the 'reel' part, we were not there, don't amplify misinformation. Shame on all the media houses that just take one false article & rewrite it & spread BS. Instead, honor her memory with love and respect. Let's remember her smile and the happiness she spread. Please be empathetic!!!!!"

Still, another wrote, "It was an accident. A very very unfortunate one at that. We all loved her. She was an exceptional human being, so true to herself and to the world and truly blessed us by showcasing such talent and passion. Let's remember her not as the media is portraying her - but for who she truly was."