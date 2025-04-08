Is This Game Of Thrones Or Real Life? Dire Wolves Have Made A Comeback From Extinction!?

A leading genetics company is helping make Game of Thrones a reality...or at least part of it. No, they haven't created dragons...at least not yet. However they did bring back another one of the series' famous and beloved creatures. That's right, thanks to ancient DNA dire wolves have made a comeback from extinction.

First Howl In Over 10,000 Years: Dire Wolves Had Made A Comeback From Extinction

You?re hearing the first howl of a dire wolf in over 10,000 years Back from extinction using ancient DNA from fossils up to 72,000 years old, Colossal reconstructed a full genome , through precise CRISPR edits, and brought this species to life

pic.twitter.com/jMVtnKtT9m — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) April 7, 2025

This has to be the coolest, and the cutest, video on the internet right now. These adorable fluffy guys are dire wolves, yes like the ones from the Game of Thrones show. While they have been extinct for thousands of years a leading genetics company has brought them back to life. Meet, Romulus, Remus, and Khalessi (fitting). The three dire wolf pups are being raised "in an undisclosed nature preserve that Colossal Biosciences describes as carrying the traits of the long-lost giant canines," according to People Magazine.

These dire wolves making a comeback from extinction was the next step in what Colossal calls the "de-extinction project." This project focuses on the "rapid and accelerating loss of our planet's biodiversity" and how this company can help restore it. They point out that "972 species are already extinct and 9,251 are critically endangered." Then, they dive into the difference of the internet definition of de-extinction vs. their definition of it.

Wikipedia states that de-extinction is "the process of generating an organism that either resembles or is an extinct species." However for Colossal, it is so much more. On their website they define de-extinction as the following. "For Colossal, de-extinction is not just about making an organism that is or resembles an extinct species. It's about merging the biodiversity of the past with the innovations of the present in an effort to create a more sustainable future."

So How Did They Do It?

So, how did this company successfully get dire wolves to make a comeback form extinction? Colossal CEO and co-founder Ben Lamm shared how in a statement. He said, "Our team took DNA from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull and made healthy dire wolf puppies." Using ancient DNA they were able to recreate the creatures of the past, today...it truly is incredible.

Additionally, the dire wolf is not the only animal this company has brought back. People shared that Colossal previously created a "woolly mouse" as well. The ultimate goal of that being to eventually re-create the woolly mammoth. However, scientists are thrilled with their latest revival of the dire wolf species. Also, they are not missing any opportunities. They recognize the pop culture significance of the creatures thanks to popular TV shows and they are setting up photo opportunities with the pups.