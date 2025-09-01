If you have an iPhone, you'll want to see this. All users are being encouraged to update their WhatsApp applications following a recent cyberattack.

iPhone Users Warned To Update WhatsApp Following Cyberattack

The NY Post shared that "WhatsApp is warning iPhone users to update the messaging service as soon as possible amid an insidious, precision cyberattack against specific individuals." An August update on the WhatsApp advisory shared details surrounding the cyberattack. It read, "We assess that this vulnerability, in combination with an OS-level vulnerability on Apple platforms (CVE-2025-43300), may have been exploited in a sophisticated attack against specific targeted users."

Furthermore, this advisory explains that this cyberattack "could have allowed an unrelated user to trigger processing of content from an arbitrary URL on a target's device." What does all of this actually mean? In simple terms, it means that hackers have been able to easily access iPhones. They do this by sending their spyware under the guise of a harmless link. However, there is a distinction with this cyberattack. Unlike most scammers, which require you to click a link to open a virus, this one behaves differently. Instead, Donncha ?" Cearbhaill from Amnesty International warns that this acts as a "zero-click bug." Thus, meaning you don't even need to interact with the link for your device to be affected.

What Do They Want?

Reports indicate that if your phone suffered a cyberattack, hackers now have access to all of your data. This includes all your messages. Experts believe that dozens of users were affected by this cyberattack during the three-month period it happened. Now, they are warning all iPhone users to update their WhatsApp applications to help strengthen security surrounding the app. While experts currently believe that only iOS and macOS have been impacted, there have been early indications that both iPhone and Android users could be affected in the future.

Now, the application is planning on making changes to help prevent further cyberattacks. If you want to help limit your chances of being targeted, ensure that both your WhatsApp and IOS are up to date.