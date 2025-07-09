Injured Solo Hiker Rescued From Mount Williamson After Breaking Leg

A solo hike to Mount Williamson didn't go according to plan for one hiker. She ended up breaking her leg, stranding herself at the top of the mountain.
The solo hiker called first responders from the top of Mount Williamson after she fell. The Inyo County Search & Rescue team (SAR) stated in a news release on Facebook that the woman was hiking off-route. Fortuantely, she had a satellite transmitter, which allowed her to make a call to the rescue team.
She broke her leg badly with the bone "visibly protruding through the skin." Fortunately, she remained calm under pressure. First responders were able to stay in communication with her.
Injury On Mount Williamson
"Despite the severity of her condition and the remote location, she remained calm and responsive while awaiting rescue," SAR wrote. "SAR Coordinator quickly established communication with the subject via satellite text, and Inyo County SAR was activated."
"What gets people into trouble, more than anything, is getting off route and then getting on something harder or looser than they expected," Dave Miller, professional climber and owner of International Alpine Guides in Mammoth Lakes, also said.