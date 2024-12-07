Teen, Left Hanging From Power Line By Broken Leg After Car Crash, Reveals How She Survived Harrowing Ordeal

On its own, a car crash is bad enough, but for one teen, it was only the beginning of a grueling survival story. The force of the car crash slung her 30 feet through the air and onto a nearby power line.

The teen was left hanging from the power line, suspended in the air, by her broken leg. She was only 16-years-old and going through a horrific nightmare.

Kennedy Littledike opened up about how she survived her harrowing crash. The car wreck happened back in May 2021, but Littledike is still living with the scars and trauma. Doctors ended up amputating her leg after the crash. She was suspended from a power line by the broken limb.

At the time of the car crash, she had just went through a breakup. Her friends had coaxed her out of the house to watch the sunset in the mountains. However, upon driving back, she ended up wrecking while getting emotional about the break up. The teen said she pulled the wheel to try to straighten the car but ended up wrecking the car.

Car Crash Trauma

All three teens got ejected during the car wreck. Kennedy landed up the powerline.

"We didn't have our seat belts. So when we were flipping, and I was the first one out, I wasn't on the ground. I was actually hanging in the power line by my broken leg," she said. She also broke her arm backwards during the wreck. She realized that her femur had snapped on the powerline and was hanging in front of her.

The powerline electrocuted but saved her.

"A lot of people ask, 'How did you not bleed out?' Well, the main artery in my leg was pinched off by the power line, and then the main artery in my arm was actually cauterized when I got electrocuted," she said. "I remember I was drowning in my blood because it was running from my leg, it was running from my arm, and it was going in my nose, and I was just wiping it out because it was literally drowning me."

The teen ended up going through 21 surgeries including losing her leg over five amputations. However, she has stayed positive despite the crash.

"Don't feel bad for yourself. That's the worst thing you can do is sit and feel bad for yourself and be like, 'Why me? Why?' Because you're not going to get an answer." she said. "You have your whole life ahead of you. Getting up, working for what you want, having goals, pushing yourself, and not feeling bad for yourself, that's going to be hard too. But at least you're going to be happier that way."