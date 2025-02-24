Influencer Jennifer Houghton Breaks Silence After Her Husband Was Involved In Deadly Helicopter Crash

Influencer Jennifer Houghton has had a rough weekend. Her husband was involved in a deadly helicopter crash on February 20. Now, Houghton is opening up about the past few days.

Her husband Steve was flying with his friend Brad Brown. Brown was piloting the helicopter when it crashed, killing Brown and severely injuring Steve Houghton in the process.

Bonneville County Sheriff shared in a statement, "First responders deployed on snow machines from the Juniper Campground area, locating the crash site more than a mile east of the dam and two occupants who were inside. One occupant was deceased at the scene and a second was transported back to an awaiting ambulance before being taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Deputies located a downed power line in the area of the crash as well."

Following the deadly crash, Houghton took to social media to share how her family has been doing.

"This past weekend has been one of the hardest and most emotional of our lives," Jennifer, 56, wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Before I share more, I want to thank the thousands of you who have reached out with love and support, especially for Steve. Your kindness has meant everything to us. This is still very raw, but I want to share with you what happened."

Jennifer Houghton Talks Helicopter Crash

At the time, Houghton had been eating dinner with her children when she got a crash notification on her phone. She thought it was a false alarm but realized that it was related to Brad's helicopter.

"Moments later, my phone rang with an unknown number with an Idaho area code. A man was on the other end," she wrote. "His voice was steady but uncertain. 'There's been a crash.'"

"We didn't learn until days later that this man wasn't a paramedic or a first responder. He was just a stranger, a Good Samaritan, who had been out snowmobiling when he came upon the wreckage," she also said. "Time blurred. I must have been holding my breath because I only remember the moment Steven finally looked at me and delivered the news 'Dad is alive... but Brad didn't make it.'"

The family quickly went to Idaho to be with Steve after the crash.

"With every member of the family present, we made our way straight to the hospital," she said. "As we waited to be allowed into his room, time stretched thin. Then, at last, a nurse appeared and motioned for us to follow. Steve was sedated but awake when we entered his room."

Jennifer wrote, "The moment I saw him, a flood of emotions crashed over me-relief that he was alive, heartbreak at the sight of him lying there, gratitude that he did not have bandages on his head, and an overwhelming sense of loss that there weren't two hospital beds."