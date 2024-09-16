Influencer Decides To Film Himself Climbing Into Bear Den As It Returns Home

Apparently this influencer has never read the story of Goldilocks. Or if he did, he decided to use that as a how-to. A popular influencer decided to film himself climbing into a bear den. Fast forward to a very confused bear arriving home and finding a squatter in his home.

The Serbian influencer later uploaded the video to the internet, so it didn't end as badly as it could have. Influencer Sefan Jankovi? found himself trapped in the den when the bear arrived home. In the two clips on his social media, he came face to face with the massive creature. It sniffed at him and was obviously freaked out itself.

Fortunately, the influencer remained calm and slowly made his exit from the cave. The bear sniffed at him and appeared to take stock of the influencer. It made several cautious steps forward as Jankovi? exited the den. It got pretty close and ended up sniffing his head. In a second clip, an influencer appears to be in a tree with two bears below him.

Bear Reacts To Influencer

At this time, we don't know if the two encounters are related. However, it's easy to imagine the bears going on the offensive after finding him in their home.

"You won't believe what happened to me," Janovic says in the clip, according to a translation by the Daily Star. "I spend 24 hours in the forest, and a bear attacks me. It's waiting for me, and there's another one."

Jankovi? titled the video, "On the edge of life."

The influencer's video got plenty of responses from viewers. One wrote, "Explanation for those wondering: The bear realized the guy had a camera and knew that the footage could be used in court as proof of aggravated assault. It was the best choice in his situation.'

Another person wrote, "How the bear didn't kill the guy? very demure, very mindful." Another wrote, "They playing with death cause a grizzly is the one bear besides a polar bear that you don't wanna mess with. They'll both take you outta here quick."

Yet another wrote, "If it's brown, lay down. The fact you stayed that calm is probably what saved you." Still another wrote, "You know the situation is out of control when a Russian comments: 'what the actual f—k is going on here.'"