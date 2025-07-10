10 Incredible Facts About Sea Otters That Will Make You Love Them Even More

Sea otters are one of my favorite animals on the planet. They are so stinking cute, it is hard not to love them! One of my biggest dreams is to be able to swim and snuggle with a sea otter. Just in case you are not as obsessed with these adorable animals as I am, here are 10 incredible facts about sea otters that are sure to make you love them as much as I do.

1. They Eat A Lot!

While the sea otter isn't a large animal, it sure can eat. Sea otters typically average around 4 feet in length and can weigh up to 70 pounds. About the size of a small child. However, Occeana shares that the sea otter can "eat 25 percent of their body weight in food each day." For a sea otter that weighs 70 pounds, that is almost 18 pounds of food each day! To put it into perspective, people only average between 3 and 5 pounds of food each day.

2. They Are Masters At Holding Their Breath

Seeing as they live in the sea and hunt there, it makes sense that these adorable fluff balls are well adapted to it. Much of their prey resides underneath the ocean waves. Sea otters feast on animals such as urchins, crabs, mussels, and clams. All of which are found on or near the ocean floors. Therefore, sea otters must hold their breath to catch their prey. Luckily, sea otters can hold their breath for over five minutes at a time!

3. Sea Otters Are Wicked Smart

Next up on our list of facts about sea otters, we have one that you may not have known. Sea otters are capable of using tools. In fact, they are one of the only marine animals that are capable of doing so. These little guys are super intelligent, and they learned that all of their favorite foods are a bit difficult to open. Therefore, they learned to use a rock to crack open hard-to-eat prey, such as clams and mussels.

4. That Fur Is More Than Just A Fashion Statement

Besides just making them look adorable and fluffy, that fur serves an essential purpose. Unlike many other marine mammals, sea otters do not have blubber to insulate them against the cold. The ocean can be a chilly place, so they needed some way to maintain body heat. Luckily, Oceana shares that " Sea otters have the densest fur of any animal on earth with an estimated 1 million hairs per square inch."

5. Seat Otters Take Special Sleeping Precautions

Taking a snooze in the ocean is no easy feat. With currents constantly circling, it can be easy to drift away from your loved ones. Luckily, that sea otter's intellect comes in handy again. Not only do sea otters wrap themselves in kelp so that they do not float away. But they also hold hands with other sea otters to ensure they stay close together while sleeping. Come on, it doesn't get more adorable than that!

6. 90% Of Sea Otters Live In One Place

Next on our list of facts about sea otters, we have this interesting tidbit. Did you know that 90% of sea otters live in the same place? According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, "approximately 90 percent of the world's sea otters live in coastal Alaska." Seems way too cold for me, but then again, these guys have the fur to withstand it.

7. Otters Are An Essential Keystone Species

Another fun fact about these incredible animals is that they are considered a keystone species. A keystone species means that they are critical to the ecosystem and how it functions. The U.S. Department of Interior shares that sea otters are extremely important because they help keep the sea urchin population in check. They share that "Fewer sea urchins in turn help prevent kelp forests from being overgrazed." So otters aren't just cute, they are important.

8. A Group Of Resting Otters Is Called A Raft

Honestly, I find this fact really cute. Also, it makes sense. Seeing as otters hold hands while they rest to keep from drifting apart, they do seem to make a little furry raft together. They can form quite large groups as well. Researchers have seen as many as over 1,000 otters floating together at once!

9. They Are Cute But Not Cuddly

Although it is my dream to snuggle up with one of these cuties, it is not the best idea. While they may look adorable, sea otters are still wild animals. Additionally, they can be quite vicious. They have strong teeth and a powerful bite. Experts recommend staying 5 kayak lengths away from them at all times.

10. They Have Some Impressive Chompers

Speaking of strong teeth and bites, check out this fact about sea otters. The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation shares that "sea otter teeth are twice as strong as our human teeth!" When you think about it, it makes sense. They need to crunch through tough shells of things like clams, urchins, and mussels.