If You Get Motion Sickness, This Is The Worst Place On The Plane You Can Sit

If you have severe motion sickness, then you may want to consider your seating choice when it comes to flying. Some plane seats are worse than others when it comes to making you feel a bit queasy.

In fact, speaking with the Daily Mail, one flight attendant explained the seat you should never get if you have motion sickness. You should avoid getting a seat near the back of the plane, according to the airline worker. The back of the plane experiences turbulence the worse, so it it more likely to rattle around. That added motion sickness will have you reaching for the vomit bag.

If you're looking for the best seat, try to sit near the wings in the middle. It's more stable than the rest of the plane when it comes to motion sickness. In particular, get an aisle seat. The flight attendant explained that this seat "prevents any heights-induced anxiety but also makes it a lot easier for you to move about the plane, easing the feelings of claustrophobia."

Motion Sickness Alert

As for motion sickness, don't feel bad. There's a reason your body suddenly feels nausea while on an aircraft. It's due to your internal orientation.

"The body recognizes itself within any environment. Its relationship with objects in terms of distance and direction is called spatial orientation," Professor Adam Taylor, director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre at England's Lancaster University, wrote in an article on The Conversation.

"When flying, this is typically moving forwards, ascending, some turns and a descent," he wrote. "However, turbulence disrupts this relationship and confuses the sensory information being received by the brain - it makes the body want to respond or recalibrate. When the aircraft hits turbulence, the balance apparatus cannot distinguish the movement of the plane from that of the head, so the brain interprets the aircraft movement as that of the head or body."

So basically, the turbulence throws that internal system out of wack. It's also explains why you're more likely to get sick on a boat as well. If you are feeling sick, consider a glass of ginger ale and skip out on alcohol. No need to feel sicker.