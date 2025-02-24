Pilot Sparks Debate After Sharing Proper Window Seat Etiquette

I am the first one to admit that there is a certain level of flight etiquette that needs to be followed on a plane. For example, not putting your feet on or near other people. Doing your best to stay in your seat and designated space. Not eating food that it overwhelming in odor. You know the basics. However, I did not know about this supposed thing you should do if you are seated in the window seat of a row. A pilot took to the internet to share this unspoken rule. However, I doubt they were expecting the pushback. See how a pilot sparks debate after sharing the "proper" window seat etiquette.

Apparently There Is 'Proper' Window Seat Etiquette

Look, I get that pilots fly way more than me. So I am sure there is a lot that they know about flying than I do not. However, this "proper" window seat etiquette has left me feeling conflicted. Luckily, as an avid isle seater, this news does not really concern me. However, for all of you window-seat lovers you may want to listen up. The pilot goes by Captain Steve on TikTok and he shared a video discussing what he believes the proper etiquette is.

In the video he address that the passengers who are not in the window seat "do not really have a say where the shade goes." He states that that is "because you're [meaning the person in the window seat] kind of the owner of the shade." While most people would assume that means it is their way or the highway, Captain Steve took the more courteous approach.

He argues that he always likes to ask his seat mates how they feel about the shade's position. Steve states, "I think it is a courtesy to my fellow passengers in the seat I say to them, 'shade up or shade down?" From there he argues that the majority of passengers want the shade down. Between creating glare on your devices and making you feel very warm, the average person wants it down. Additionally, Steve argues that once you reach altitude, there isn't much to see out the window anyway.

Pilot Sparks Debate With His Opinion

While I can appreciate Captain Steve's compassion and willingness to be courteous to others, I have to side in favor with the majority of the internet here. An overwhelming amount of the comments on the video disagreed with this pilot's take. Some did agree, which is how this pilot sparks the debate, however for the majority did not. It seems that most people agree with this first statement. That whoever is sitting in the window seat "owns" the window.

Here were some of the top comments.

"I pay for the window I use the window."

"Nope. I own the shade. I sit by the window so I can sightsee."

"I pay for the window seat, it's MY window ?????."

One user even took it a step further and explained the unspoken rules for each seat on a flight.

"Rules for a row. Window seat gets 100% control of window(no bathroom breaks). Middle: gets both arm rests. Aisle: must stand up as soon as plane arrives at gate." Honestly, I connect with this person haha.

Other users even combated the pilot saying that they needed the window open to help ease anxiety or motion sickness. All in all, it seems like this pilot is alone in his opinion of proper window seat etiquette.