If You Are An Anxious Flyer, You Should Avoid This Genre Of Film While In The Air

Flying anxiety is very common. Particularly now, with all of the recent plane incidents. Luckily, if you are an anxious flyer, you are not alone. Many people have a fear of flying, whether it is the tight spaces, fear of crashing, or just the complete lack of control over the situation. While there are plenty of tips on how to combat anxiety on a flight, there are not as many lists warning you of things to avoid. Now, experts are sharing one thing that should definitely be avoided. They suggest that if you are an anxious flyer, then you should avoid this genre of film for the duration of your flight.

Experts Warn: If You Are An Anxious Flyer, Avoid This Genre Of Film

While kicking back and watching a film can make your flight more enjoyable, it can also do more harm than good. That is, if you select the wrong genre of movie. Didn't know there was such a thing, did you? Well, according to the experts, if you are an anxious flyer, there most definitely is a right and wrong type of in-flight movie genre.

Despite its popularity, experts warn that watching horror films on a flight is not an excellent idea for anyone with flight anxiety. Psychologist Rod Mitchell spoke about why that is with the NY Post. He argued that, "Horror films on planes are like drinking espresso during a stress test." Doesn't seem like a good idea. However, when you think about it, it makes sense.

Horror and even drama films aim to stress you out. They aim to captivate you and have you on the edge of your seat, something that anxiety already has you doing. Additionally, Mitchell told the post that these types of films "trigger your mirror neurons. making you feel the danger yourself." So, if you are already stressed and anxious about flying, watching a flick that makes you feel like you're in danger will not help your brain to calm itself.

The Good Vs. The Bad

I feel that this should go without saying, but just in case, I will say it. In addition to avoiding horror films, it's best to steer clear of any movie that features plane crashes or flight-related issues if you are an anxious flyer. I don't feel the need to go into too much detail about why. In addition to horror or dramatic movies, Mitchell also argues that anything too emotional is a genre of film you should avoid as an anxious flyer.

That is because "heavy emotional dramas hit differently at altitude when you're already vulnerable." Therefore, if you are in the mood for a tear-jerker, save it for solid ground. So with horror, drama, and anything emotional off the table, what the heck can you watch? According to the experts, childhood animated films are your best choice.

There is a lightness to them that offers the perfect comfort for those who are nervous on planes. Their great storytelling and simple plot line allow for an easy escape for anxious minds. Experts argue it is even better if you have already seen the movie before. Low-intensity movies where you already know what is coming "give your nervous system permission to downshift." Which is precisely what you need when you are feeling anxious. So there you have it: when stressed on a plane, turn on a good old-fashioned Disney or Pixar movie.