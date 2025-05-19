Woman Gets Cat To Help With Anxiety: The Only Problem Is Her Cat Is Even More Anxious Than Her

Well, this is one animal adoption that did not go as planned. A woman who suffered from anxiety decided she would get a support animal. Why not? Lot's of people are using animals to assist them in today's world and who doesn't love a cute and cuddly best friend? Although the idea was a good one, the reality of it did not work out as she had imagined. While she got the cat to help with her anxiety, the cat ended up being even more anxious than her!

Woman Gets Cat To Help With Anxiety

Michelle Lam struggles with anxiety. When speaking with People Magazine, she admitted that is something she has struggled with for years. Additionally, when she was searching for a cat to help with her anxiety, Lam had just gone through a break up. No better time to get a furry friend, in my opinion. When she saw a photo of Suki online she fell in love instantly. She thought the "big-eyed petite girl" was too cute to pass up so she requested to foster the cat.

It didn't take long after fostering her for Lam to know that Suki was the perfect cat for her. Shortly after they met, she fell in love with the furry feline and adopted her. That is when she began to notice that Suki and she had a lot more in common than she originally thought.

Suki The Cat Is More Anxious Than Her Owner

It turns out that Suki and her owner have a lot more in common than they originally thought. While Lam purchased the cat to help with her anxiety, it seems like Suki may need some help of her own. Lam posted a hilarious TikTok video of the cat, showing a wide-eyed, and seemingly anxious expression. She captioned the video, " She might just have more anxiety than me."

Then, the video continues with a montage of adorable clips of Suki, showing off those incredible wide, and seemingly anxious eyes. Regardless of the activity, whether she is lunging, being pet, or posing for a photo, poor Suki always looks anxious. The internet is having a field day with this adorable cat. The comments just get progressively funnier as you read on. Here are some of my favorites.

"She is DEEPLY unsure about something"

"this is the opposite of no thought, there's too many thoughts behind those eyes"

"I think she got you to help with her anxiety"

"She looks like she sees all her 9 lives at the same time?"