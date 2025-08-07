Disney Shares Sneak Peek Of New Pirate-Themed Pub And Fans Can't Get Enough

I cannot begin to express how excited I am for this. As a self-proclaimed Disney adult, I love a good Disney sneak peek, especially when it revolves around some of my favorite themes and/or parks. As it stands, Magic Kingdom is my favorite of the four Disney theme parks. There is something, no pun intended, magical about it. Now, Disney is sharing a sneak peek of a new pirate-themed pub opening in the park, and fans cannot get enough.

Disney Shares Sneak Peek of New Pirate-Themed Pub

Any self-respecting Disney fan knows that Adventureland has some of the best rides in all of Magic Kingdom. I mean, come on, Jungle Cruise is incredible. Equally, if not more incredible, is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Now, the park seems to be building off of that fan-favorite attraction. Recently, Disney announced a new pirate-themed pub would be coming to Magic Kingdom's Adventureland.

Disney shared that they plan to open the pub to guests on August 29th. Additionally, they shared that it is called The Beak and Barrel. The restaurant/bar is inspired by the looks of Pirates of the Caribbean, and these sneak peeks have guests squealing in delight. Also, Disney released snippets of some of the tropical beverages and delicious dishes that they will be offering at the restaurant. As well as some sneak peeks at some of the restaurant's merchandise, including clothing and plushies.

Disneyeats shared some incredible photos on their page. There, they detailed some of the delicious food and drinks that Disney will be offering. For me, Siren's Whisper and Kracken's Catch look exciting. Additionally, People Magazine shared some details about some of the beverages that will be offered. Then, they shared details about The Treasure Trove, which is "a non-alcoholic concoction of ube, lemon, and coconut served with vanilla cake plank, chocolate cannonball, and golden caramel popcorn." Talk about delicious!

The Internet Reacts

Like me, other Disney fans are ecstatic over this news! People clearly displayed their excitement in the comments.

"I'm soooo excited! ??."

"AHHHH CANT WAITTTTT."

"Can't wait to try all of these arrrghhhh-uably tasty snacks and drinks!! ????"

While the restaurant doesn't open until the 29th, reservations can be made as early as the 14th. So if you are looking to plan a Disney vacation too, be sure to schedule a reservation at this sure-to-be-amazing restaurant.