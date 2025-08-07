A Disney Fan Is Refused A Photo With The Princesses After Sharing A Shocking Tattoo With Them

As a self-proclaimed Disney adult, I can tell you that one of the most exciting parts about your Disney vacation is meeting the characters. While we all know that they are people in costume, they do such a great job with it that it truly is a magical experience. However, I think some people truly do forget that there are real people under the masks and makeup. Therefore, sometimes the character-guest interactions are not always as lovely as you might assume. Now, a past cast member is opening up about the time that a Disney fan was refused a photo with the princesses after he decided to share a shocking tattoo with them.

Disney Fan Is Refused A Photo With Princesses After Sharing His Shocking Tattoo

I have had the pleasure of going to Disney multiple times. Not once during my travels did I ever see someone be refused a photo. All that to say, if you are denied a photo with a character, it is because you stepped far out of line. I think the Disney cast members are some of the most patient people on the planet. They stand in the hot sun all day, letting people of all ages hug, touch, and share their life stories with them. Not to mention they do it with a smile.

However, Princess Rapunzel was not smiling that day when this man came over to her. Katrina, the woman who used to play Rapunzel at Disney, took to TikTok to share details of the uncomfortable encounter. She started off the video by sharing that she was just 19 years old at the time. Additionally, she shared that she was a part of the Disney College Program at the time. She was the first of three princesses that guests could meet during this attraction.

While the fireworks were going off, a man decided to take advantage of the minimal crowds and sneak in for a photo op. While that sounds like a good idea, the lack of other people just made this encounter all the more awkward. As he approached Katrina, he shared with her that he wanted to show her his Disney tattoo.

At first, the Disney princess was not shocked or alarmed. In her video, she claimed, "A lot of people get Disney tattoos and they want to show you, totally fine." However, this man's tattoo was not entirely fine. In fact, it was so shocking that he was then denied a photo with Rapunzel and the remaining princesses.

What Was The Shocking Tattoo?

So what was this tattoo that was so shocking it caused this Disney fan to be refused a photo? As it turns out, it was not just one. When speaking to "Rapunzel," he showed her a tattoo of her on his arm. However, it was not a family-friendly photo. Instead, the former cast member shared, "It is a risqué, to say the least, photo of Rapunzel with only her hair covering her bits and some suggestive adult things going on." As if that wasn't bad enough, the Disney princess then quickly realized that she was not the only character portrayed on this man's body.

Instead, he had his entire body covered in inappropriate tattoos of various Disney princesses. After showing her these provocative and bizarre images inked permanently onto his body, the man then asked her for a hug. Unsurprisingly, she declined. Rather than pick up on the social cues and leave, he then asked, "Well, can we take a picture?" To which the cast member replied, "No. None of us are going to take a picture with you."

Again, rather than realizing he crossed a line, the man simply moved on to the next princess and tried his tactic again. Showing her the provocative image of herself on his arm and asking for hugs and photos again. Luckily, Katrina notified the attendant and got the manager involved. A manager quickly arrived at the scene and gave the man two options. Cover up his shocking tattoos and leave the scene, or be escorted off Disney property by security.

It is instances like this that truly boil my blood. Disney is a magical place; do not squander it for other guests or for hard-working cast members. Hopefully, this man learned his lesson and will never repeat this incident again.