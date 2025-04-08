I Wouldn't Wish The Condition These 9 Horses Was Found In On My Worst Enemy

I have to say that this story isn't for the faint of heart. I honestly wouldn't wish these conditions on even my worst enemy. Nine horses were found living with neglect. They suffered from overgrown hooves and also living in nightmare conditions.

Their owners have been charged with animal neglect. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals discovered the horses living in their condition at Ann Duckitt's home in Doncaster, United Kingdom. Ultimately, both Duckitt and John Watson pled guilty to neglect and are banned from owning horses for a decade.

They also faced fines and jail time as well. But it's a slap on the wrist compared to the conditions the animals were forced to live in. They had infected feet covered in maggots and slept on a two-foot pile of feces and straw.

"The equine vet who examined [the horses] reported that all nine had overgrown hooves, some so severe that hooves were curling under or over the foot, making them lame," Lynsey Harris, chief inspector for the RSPCA's South Yorkshire inspectorate group, told Horse & Hound. "In her opinion, most had never in their lives been seen by a farrier."

Two Horses Died

The animals also had mites and ulcerated mouths as well. The conditions were so bad that two horses had to be euthanized. "A suspected lack of dental care had led to some of the animals having severely sharp teeth and ulcerated mouths, and infestations of mites were making them itch," Harris said.

Authorities condemned the owners' neglect as irresponsible.

"Most owners are usually happy and willing to work with us, actioning our recommendations to improve the lives of their ponies," said World Horse Welfare field officer Sarah Tucker. "But on this occasion, the advice had gone unheeded to the point some of the ponies were actually suffering. Unfortunately, the only outcome to this case was to assist in removing the ponies alongside the police and RSPCA."

Tucker said that pet owners need to think about the well being of their pets.

"Sadly, many of these horses suffered because of their owners," Tucker said. "I implore owners to be realistic about the care they can provide, both physically and financially for any animal in their care. If they are unable to meet their needs, they need to take action, rather than leave them to suffer."