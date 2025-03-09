Horse Rescued by Giant Harness After Falling Into A Ditch

You've got to stop horsing around! A horse ended up getting trapped in a drainage ditch and needed some help getting free. Maury County Fire Department reported that first responders needed a harness to rescue the animal from the hole.

The incident happened on Saturday in Tennessee. The fire department also wrote about their rescue efforts on Facebook, saying that it required a bit of effort.

They wrote, "At 09:48am on Saturday, 3/1/2025, Maury County Fire Department responded to a reported horse stuck in a hole on Culleoka Highway. The Williamson County Fire Large Animal Rescue Team was requested to respond with their animal harness. The horse was found to be trapped against a large rock in a drainage ditch. A local heavy equipment company was requested to respond with his excavator to dig an exit path for the horse. The equipment and operator arrived within 15 minutes and quickly went to work." They also continued, "Multiple attempts to get the horse to stand up and walk out were unsuccessful. Williamson County Fire arrived and the harness was placed on the horse. The horse was successfully lifted out of the hole. And laid on the ground 1 hour and 15 minutes after the first arriving unit. After several minutes of the horse resting from the incident, he was able to stand up. And a veterinarian on site could not find any injuries." Horse Rescued Following the incident, first responders thanked the excavating crew for their assistance with the trapped animal. They explained that they were vital to their help. They also wrote, "Special thanks to Little's Excavating and owner Whitt Little for his quick response and precise operation that allowed for a successful rescue of the horse. We would also like to thank Steve Davis who responded with this company and was instrumental in the rescue." Meanwhile, Lt. Mark Teets told News Channel 5 that the horse was in distress. Fortunately, they managed to lift the animal up without any issue or incident."You want to stay away from the animal when the legs are down, so this allows us to manipulate those straps from behind the animal, where it's safe," Lt. Teets explained.

First responders also said they could tell that the animal was scared.

"You could tell it was scared and it did kick and have some moments, but for the most part the [animal] was very cooperative," said Captain Dinah Wade of Williamson County Fire and Rescue said.