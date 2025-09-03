Hunters Spark Controversy By Using E-Bikes To Help Them Reach Farther Distances

Wisconsin Farmer Lands Jail Time, Banned From Hunting After Killing 150 Deer In A Year
In Wyoming, hunters are sparking controversy for using e-bikes to help them reach farther and farther remote distances. Hunters are using e-bikes on trails to get out where the animals are.

However, conservationalists are concerned about the practice. This puts animals at a disadvantage as much as it puts hunters at an advantage. Hunters are targeting areas with fewer competition and more game thanks to the e-bikes. Devin O'Dea, the Western policy and conservation manager for Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, told Cowboy State Daily the bikes could be an issue.

"You're going to see a bigger impact in some of these remote areas," he said. The issue is that they're difficult to regulate because they exist in a gray area between motorized and non-motorized travel.

E-Bikes

However, e-bikes have their defenders as well. One local Nate Miller doesn't see the harm.

"I don't have any experience with them, but I would buy one someday when I have the extra money," he said. "I think anything that spreads people out is a good thing. Not everybody has horses, or wants to, or can pack an animal for many miles."

However, that hasn't stopped some hunters from considering giving e-bikes a go this season. One hunter, Matt Eastman, told the outlet that he is considering using the bike after his son bought one. Another said that the bikes are great for quietly traveling to his favorite hunting areas without scaring the game.

"It's way more quiet (than a motorcycle), and it's a lot more affordable than someone wanting to go out and get a horse or mule and tack (equestrian gear)," one hunter said.  "Of course, you can't ride it in the wilderness, but they're super-versatile to get into places that truck or vehicle can't."

So where do you stand on the issue? Technology will always be controversial. Personally, I can see it both ways. It's a useful transportation tool for hunters, but it could be harmful if we have a mob of hunters on e-bikes going further and further out.

