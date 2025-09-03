Hunters Spark Controversy By Using E-Bikes To Help Them Reach Farther Distances

In Wyoming, hunters are sparking controversy for using e-bikes to help them reach farther and farther remote distances. Hunters are using e-bikes on trails to get out where the animals are.

However, conservationalists are concerned about the practice. This puts animals at a disadvantage as much as it puts hunters at an advantage. Hunters are targeting areas with fewer competition and more game thanks to the e-bikes. Devin O'Dea, the Western policy and conservation manager for Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, told Cowboy State Daily the bikes could be an issue.

"You're going to see a bigger impact in some of these remote areas," he said. The issue is that they're difficult to regulate because they exist in a gray area between motorized and non-motorized travel.

E-Bikes

However, e-bikes have their defenders as well. One local Nate Miller doesn't see the harm.

"I don't have any experience with them, but I would buy one someday when I have the extra money," he said. "I think anything that spreads people out is a good thing. Not everybody has horses, or wants to, or can pack an animal for many miles."