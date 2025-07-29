Woman Uses Bear Spray To Fend Off Two Grizzly Bears And Save Her Husband

A husband is very lucky to be alive, and it's all thanks to his wife and her quick thinking. She fended off not one but two grizzly bears to save her partner.

Although he suffered significant injuries, he's alive thanks to her. The incident happened on Saturday, July 26, near Kootenay River near West Creston, Canada. They had been riding their e-bikes but became separated from each other. The unidentified woman heard her husband screaming. The Conservation Officer Service of British Columbia, Canada announced on Facebook that she rushed to his aid. That's when she spotted "a grizzly bear running at her."

She quickly used her bear spray on the first grizzly bear. But there were two bears in the wilderness. The second grizzly was attacking her husband.

"She again used bear spray and both bears ran off," the COS revealed. "Emergency services were called and the man was transported to hospital in Cranbrook by ambulance, where he underwent surgery."

Grizzly Bears Attack

Authorities found no bears in the area, but they closed the trails for caution.

"CO's again attended the area this morning, locating the attack site and searching the surrounding area. No bears were seen. Trails remain closed at this time," a statement read. "The COS would like to thank their emergency responder partners for their assistance."

It's not the first time that something like this has happened. The COS receives 400 to 500 calls per year about grizzly bears in Canada. So it sounds like humans and bears are frequently coming into contact.

Meanwhile in Alaska, two hunters didn't have bear spray but put down a charging grizzly with their guns. "This all happened so fast, it takes way longer to tell the story," a hunter named Brett says. "He was crashing through the brush directly at us and, afterward, branches were all broken and plowed over and we found at least two that our bullets struck. When he got to about five yards, he turned to his right to step into a more clear path towards us and we kept shooting. As he moved into that open lane, I knew I had at least one or two of the fifteen rounds left — I hadn't been counting — and I needed to save those until he got right on top of us."