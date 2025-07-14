The Simple Way Mountain Bikers Can Avoid Getting Attacked By Grizzly Bears

Mountain bikers have a lot to be wary of, especially if they're biking through areas like Glacier National Park. Grizzly bears remain a danger on the trails in the Northwest.

Take the incident involving Brad Treat in 2016. The grizzly attacked the mountain biker after he collided with it at a high velocity. Sadly, he ended up dying before help could get to him. Now, officials are concerned that mountain bikers are at an increased risk of being attacked by grizzly bears in the region.

Retired federal ecologist Chuck Neal of Cody told Cowboy State Daily that mountain bikers are at an increased risk of being attacked. Due to their fast speeds, they're likely to be surprised. "When I'm out hiking, I'm constantly scanning the country on all sides. I'm even looking behind me," Neal said. "A mountain biker doesn't have that luxury. He's got to watch the trail closely or he's going to bust his a— really quickly."

Grizzly Bears Noise

Michael Kusiek, executive director of Wyoming Pathways, says the rise in mountain biking poses new risks to both humans and bears. People are moving into the wilderness farther and farther, raising the risk of grizzly and human interactions. However, if the animals know that bikers are coming, then they might flee the area.

The only problem is that bikes have got more and more quiet over the years.

"When you're going up a hill on a bike, huffing and puffing, you're looking down at the ground right in front of you," Kusiek added.

That's why Kusiek recommends adding bells to your bike handlebars. It will allow grizzly bears to hear you from far off. "Put bells on your bike handlebars. As you're bumping along, it will ring and alert bears to your presence," he said.

That's actually a good thing. You should also look at recent bear activity in your area. Be loud when on the trails.

"Every once in a while, shout out, 'Hey bear! Hey Bear!'" he said. "It's really important for bears to know you're there."

Also consider carrying some grizzly bear spray when you go out as well.